17 ministers to be sworn into BSY led Karnataka govt: Full list here

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 20: Seventeen Cabinet ministers would be sworn in today in Karnataka. Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa has sent the list of 17 names to the Governor. The list inlaces, former chief minister, Jagadish Shettar and former deputy chief minister, R Ashoka.

The others part of the list is Govind Karjol, Dr Ashwath Narayan, K S Eswharappa, B Sreeramulu, Suresh Kumar, V Somanna, C T Ravi, Basavaraj Bommai, K Shrinivas Poojari, J C Madhu Swamy, C C Patil, H Nagesh, Prabhu Chuhan and J Shashikala Annasaheb.

Yediyurappa in his letter to the Governor, while proposing the names requested that they are administered the oath of office today at 10.30 am to 11.30 am at Raj Bhavan.

Having run the state government without a cabinet for 22 days, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa finally got the go-ahead on Saturday from BJP national president Amit Shah to undertake the exercise on August 20.

Before leaving for Delhi on Thursday, Yediyurappa had said he would hold talks with the party president Amit Shah and finalise the much awaited expansion of his cabinet.

For now, 17 names have been approved as opposed to the approved strength of 34. The rest of the positions would be filled later.

The Congress and the JD(S) had been flaying the BJP for the inordinate delay in cabinet expansion and accused Yediyurappa of running a one man government.

Yediyurappa was sworn as Chief Minister for a fourth time on July 26.

He alone took the oath succeeding H D Kumaraswamy three days after the Congress-JDS coalition government crumbled under the weight of a rebellion by a big chunk of its lawmakers when it lost the motion of confidence in the state assembly.

On July 29, the BJP government in Karnataka won the confidence motion, ending the month-long political turbulence in the state.