At least 17 people have died and more than 35 injured after a private bus hit a divider and overturned near Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital nearby.

According to reports, the driver of the bus was speeding when the vehicle hit the road divider. The collision led to the bus being overturned.

More details are awaited.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day