  • search
Trending Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    17 Indians abroad infected with coronavirus, says MEA

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 04: Seventeen Indians have been infected with coronavirus abroad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

    Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said 16 cases were reported from Japan on the cruise ship and one from the UAE.

    Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan
    Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan

    He further said that the government evacuated a total of 766 persons -- 723 Indian nationals and 43 foreigners -- from China.

    Coronavirus in India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah postpones rally in Hyderabad

    Similarly, 119 Indians have been brought back to India from the cruise ship in Japan, Muraleedharan said.

    "Air India has raised a bill of Rs 5.98 crore for operating two special flights to China and an Indian Air Force flight carrying relief material to China also carried Indian citizens from Wuhan, China on its return journey," he said.

    More INDIANS News

    Read more about:

    indians coronavirus mea

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X