Elections 2019

Elections 2019

    Jammu, Oct 05: Army and police personnel launched a joint search operation in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and recovered 17 hand grenades on Friday, a senior police officer said.

    A search operation was launched on specific information in Kharagali area of Loran border belt and a hideout was busted, he said.

    17 hand grenades recovered along LoC
    Representational Image

    Seventeen hand grenades were recovered, he said adding it appears they were 3-4 months old.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 8:03 [IST]
