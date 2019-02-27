16th Lok Sabha: This is Report card of four AAP MPs

India

oi-Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi,Feb 27: With the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha coming to an end on February 13, all the political parties are gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls.

It's an apt time to analyse the performance of various political parties' Lok Sabha members.

Punjab was the only state where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) opened its account in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The party lost all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, which was considered its bastion. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal fought Lok Sabha election from Varanasi against then Bharatiya Janata Party's Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi but lost the election.

Also Read | SP's 16th Lok Sabha Report Card: Dimple Yadav most 'inactive'

AAP could only win four Lok Sabha seats from Punjab.

Here is the performance of AAP MPs in the 16th Lok Sabha as per the PRS Legislative Research.

Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann, a famous comedian from Punjabi film and television industry, got elected from Sangrur Lok Sabha Parliamentary constituency in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

His performance on three parameters -- attendance, questions, and Private Member's Bill -- is below national average.

His attendance percentage in the 16th Lok Sabha stands at 56, which is lower than national average of 80%.

When voters elect a Lok Sabha member then they expect him/her to attend all the sessions and raise questions of public importance.

To hold the government accountable, members have the power to pose questions to various ministers. This is another parameter to assess the performance of the MPs.

Mann asked total 54 questions in five years, which is much below than the national average of 292 questions.

He also didn't introduce a single Private Member Bill during the tenure of 16th Lok Sabha. The national average in this regard was 2.3 Bills per MP.

Also Read | Here is report card of NCP MPs in 16th Lok Sabha

Private Member Bill is also very important aspect of Parliamentary process. An MP who is not a minister may introduce a Private Member's Bill. These Bills enable MPs to highlight legislative gaps and introduce Bills to address them.

Mann, however, crossed the national average of debates, which was 67.1. He participated in 107 debates.

The AAP MP also remained in news for wrong reasons in the 16th Lok Sabha.

He allegedly attended the Lok Sabha in inebriated condition on many occasions. His party colleague in the Lok Sabha, Harinder Singh Khalsa, once reportedly requested the Speaker to allot him a seat away from Mann, claiming bad odour of liquor was coming from the Sangrur MP.

Even once Prime Minister Narendra Modi also targeted Mann during his speech by saying that "we drink milk but Bhagwant Mann drinks something else".

In January this year, Mann pledged not to drink alcohol in a Barnala rally in presence of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Dharam Vira Gandhi

Gandhi represented Patiala Lok Sabha constituency in the 16th Lok Sabha. His attendance percentage was 56, which is lower than the national average of 80%.

Gandhi also participated in 67 debates, which is slightly below than the national average of 67.1.

As far as asking question is concerned, the Patiala MP's performance was very poor. He asked only 15 questions against the national average of 292 questions.

Also Read | Here is report card of Shiv Sena MPs in 16th Lok Sabha

Gandhi, however, crossed the national average of Private Member's Bill, which is 2.3. He introduced eight Private Member Bills.

Harinder Singh Khalsa

Gandhi represented Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in the 16th Lok Sabha. His attendance percentage was 76%, which is slightly lower than the national average of 80%.

As far as asking questions, participating in debates and introducing Private Member Bill are concerned, the Fatehgarh Sahib MP performed poorly.

He participated in two debates, which is much below than the national average of 67.1.

Khalsa also asked only 43 questions against the national average of 292.

He also didn't introduce a single Private Member's Bill against the national average of 2.3 Bills.

Sadhu Singh

He represented FaridkotLok Sabha constituency in the 16th Lok Sabha.

Singh's performance on all the four parameters was below than the national average.

His attendance percentage was 52% against the national average of 80%.

He participated in seven debates, which is much below than the national average of 67.1.

The AAP MP asked only 57 questions against the national average of 292.

He also didn't introduce a single Private Member's Bill against the national average of 2.3 Bills.