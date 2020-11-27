16-year-old rape survivor gives birth at Jharkhand shelter home

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Medininagar, Nov 27: A 16-year-old girl, who was kidnapped and raped, gave birth to a child at a shelter home in Jharkhand's Palamu district, officials said on Friday.

The girl's pregnancy was detected during a medical check-up when she was brought for protection at the shelter home in May, they said. She continued to be in the shelter home on the advice of doctors and her family, they added.

The girl was kidnapped and raped by a man who has been arrested and currently in jail, Subdivisional Officer (SDO) of Medininagar Ajay Kumar Baik said.