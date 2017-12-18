16-year-old girl gangraped by three men in Delhi park

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at a park near Shalimar Bagh in Delhi on Saturday night.

The incident happened when the girl along with her male friend was sitting in Beriwala park where the accused were already sitting on a bench. The three men allegedly approached the two and one of them dragged the girl into nearby bushes. The other two beat up her friend and asked him to leave. The three men then took turns to rape her.

According to police, the girl worked as a maid in a nearby locality, her friend was employed as a peon with a private company.

An FIR has been registered against under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 376 D (rape by one or more persons constituting a group) and 363 (kidnapping), apart from section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Shalimar Bagh police station.

The rapists are absconding and have also stolen the victim's phone before fleeing.

OneIndia News