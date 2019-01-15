16 puppies found dead at Kolkata hospital; Video of women killing them raises furore

  • search
    Kolkata, Jan 15: In yet another shocking incident, 16 mutilated bodies of puppies were found in garbage bags on Sunday outside the premises of Kolkata's government-run medical college and hospital Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College, triggering outrage among animal rights activists and on social media.

    The incident came to light when a video went viral on social media. Two women could be seen thrashing the puppies. The puppies can be seen quivering and moaning with pain.

    Representational Image

    A local woman saw a badly injured dog struggling out of one of those plastic bags that had been dumped at a garbage vat inside NRS Medical College and Hospital in the heart of the city. She raised an alarm.

    An animal rights activist, who lived nearby immediately came to the spot and retrieved the bodies of 16 dead pups from the bags.

    Police has lodged an FIR against "unknown persons" and is scanning CCTV footage for any leads, The Times of India report added. The bodies have also been sent for a post-mortem examination.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 11:29 [IST]
