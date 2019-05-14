1,500 with criminal background, 2,297 crorepatis, 716 women contested LS polls 2019

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 14: In all there are 7,928 candidates who contested the Lok Sabha elections 2019 of which 1,500 have declared pending criminal cases against them.

Out of 8205 candidates analysed during Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 1404(17%) candidates had declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 7810 candidates analysed during Lok Sabha elections in 2009, 1158(15%) candidates had declared criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 1070 (13%) candidates contesting in Lok Sabha 2019 Elections have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to rape, murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc. Out of 8205 candidates analysed during Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 908(11%) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves. Out of 7810 candidates analysed during Lok Sabha elections in 2009, 608(8%) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Candidates with declared convicted cases: 56 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves.

Candidates with cases related to murder: 55 candidates have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302).

Candidates with cases related to Attempt to Murder: 184 candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).

Candidates with cases related to Crimes against Women: 126 candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of 126 candidates, 9 candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

Candidates with cases related to Kidnapping: 47 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping.

Candidates with cases related to Hate Speech: 95 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech.

Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases: 175 (40%) out of 433 candidates from BJP, 164 (39%) out of 419 candidates from INC, 85 (22%) out of 381 candidates from BSP, 40(58%) out of 69 candidates fielded by CPI(M) and 400 (12%) out of 3370 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 124 (29%) out of 433 candidates from BJP, 107 (26%) out of 419 candidates from INC, 61 (16%) out of 381 candidates from BSP, 24(35%) out of 69 candidates fielded by CPI(M) and 292 (9%) out of 3370 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial:

Crorepati Candidates: Out of the 7928 candidates analysed, 2297 (29%) are crorepatis. Out of 8205 candidates analysed during Lok Sabha 2014 elections, 2217 (27%) candidates were crorepatis. Out of 7810 candidates analysed during Lok Sabha 2009 elections, 1249 (16%) candidates were crorepatis.

Average assets: The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is Rs 4.14 Crore.

Party wise average assets: Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 433 BJP candidates is Rs 13.37 Crores, 419 INC candidates have average assets of Rs 19.92 Crores, 381 BSP candidates have average assets worth Rs 3.86 Crores, 69 CPI(M) candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.28 Crore, and 3370 Independent candidates have average assets of Rs. 1.25 crores.

Other details:

Age details of candidates: 4941 (62%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 2932 (37%) candidates have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years. While 18 candidates have declared they are more than 80 years old, 35 candidates have not disclosed their age details and 2 candidates declared their age below 25 years.

Gender details of candidates: 716 (9%) women candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha election this year. Out of 8205 candidates analysed in the Lok Sabha elections 2014, 640 (8%) candidates were women. Out of 7810 candidates analysed in the Lok Sabha elections 2009, 556 (7%) candidates were women.