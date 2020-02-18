150 eminent persons write to President Kovind in support of NPR, NRC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 18: Over 150 eminent citizens including former judges, top armed forces' commanders among others have written to President, Ram Nath Kovind in support of the government's recent policies related to citizenship.

The 154 prominent people have termed the protests against the newly amended citizenship law, NRC and NPR as a false and motivated campaign.

They urged the President to look into the ongoing protests will all seriousness and safeguard the democratic institutions of the country. They have also urged that strong action be taken against such persons.

The signatories include, 11 former judges of various High Courts, 24 retired IAS officials, 11 former IFS officers, 16 retired IPS officers and 18 former lieutenant generals. They have said that fear is being spread across the length and breadth of India which appears to be motivated and with a sinister design to harm the nation.

They also said that the campaign is being carried out in a coordinated manner leading to violent protests in which public and private property is being destroyed. There is also a false and nefarious narrative that is being created, they also added.

The idea of NRC and NPR which has been a discourse since independence remains to be implemented.

"This has grave security implications and does not bode well for our motherland. These protests, while ostensibly claiming to oppose the policies of Government of India, are in effect designed to destroy the very fabric of this country and harm the nation's unity and integrity," the letter also reads.