15-year old boy with coronavirus symptoms sent to hospital in Chennai for observation

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Mar 08: A 15-year old boy who arrived here from the US via Doha on Sunday was diagnosed with fever during screening at the airport and was sent to a hospital for observation, airport sources said.

The boy, who arrived along with his father had some symptoms associated with fever as well and was sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, they said. Authorities sent him to RGGGH after examining him in a special ward set up in the airport.

Tests will be done as part of the observation protocol to ascertain if the boy has coronavirus, sources added. The father and son duo hail from Tamil Nadu.

Coronavirus confirmed cases in India reaches to 40 as one more test positive in Tamil Nadu

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Government said that one person from the state has tested positive for Coronavirus infection.

NEWS AT 3 PM MARCH 8th, 2020

State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said the patient was a 45-year-old male who was travelling from Oman.

Due to the stringent screening process, the doctors identified and isolated the patient for further treatment at Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital, Chennai, said the minister.