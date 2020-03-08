  • search
Trending Coronavirus Nirbhaya
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    15-year old boy with coronavirus symptoms sent to hospital in Chennai for observation

    By
    |

    Chennai, Mar 08: A 15-year old boy who arrived here from the US via Doha on Sunday was diagnosed with fever during screening at the airport and was sent to a hospital for observation, airport sources said.

    The boy, who arrived along with his father had some symptoms associated with fever as well and was sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, they said. Authorities sent him to RGGGH after examining him in a special ward set up in the airport.

    15-year old boy with coronavirus symptoms sent to hospital in Chennai for observation

    Tests will be done as part of the observation protocol to ascertain if the boy has coronavirus, sources added. The father and son duo hail from Tamil Nadu.

    Coronavirus confirmed cases in India reaches to 40 as one more test positive in Tamil Nadu

    Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Government said that one person from the state has tested positive for Coronavirus infection.

      NEWS AT 3 PM MARCH 8th, 2020

      State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said the patient was a 45-year-old male who was travelling from Oman.

      Due to the stringent screening process, the doctors identified and isolated the patient for further treatment at Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital, Chennai, said the minister.

      More CHENNAI News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus chennai

      Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 15:34 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 8, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X