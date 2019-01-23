15 police personnel injured in attack by tribals in Melghat

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Amravati, Jan 23: More than 15 police personnel were injured after being attacked allegedly by tribal community members of Melghat in Amravati district on Tuesday.

Police were attacked after they arrested 20 squatters from the Melghat Tiger Reserve (MTR) for trespassing in reserve and cut off ration supplies to over 150 others who are still holed up in the relocated Kelpani village.

According to Time of India report, over 250 residents, including women and children from around eight villages - Barukheda, Ammona, Kelpani, Dhargad, Kelpani, Somthana (Khurd), Gullarghat and Somthana (Bujurg) - marched on January 14 and entered the reserve during night through Khatkali breaking open the forest gate.

Home to more than 27000 tribals (Korku, Gaoli and Nihal), Melghat Tiger Reserve provides unique opportunity to get an insight into the eco-friendly tribal tribal culture, the Korkus being one of the few tribes who worship Tiger as a God.