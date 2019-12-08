15 people rescued after fire breaks out at Delhi’s Anaj Mandi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 08: At least 15 people were rescued after a fire on Sunday broke out at a house in Anaj Mandi located on the Rani Jhansi Road in the national capital, during the early hours. 15 fire tenders present at the spot currently.

Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer said,''Fire has been doused, 15 people rescued so far; Rescue operation underway, 27 fire tenders engaged in the operation.''

So far, 15 people have been rescued. The congested lanes and narrow entrances are making it difficult for fire officials to reach the site. Locals said that even before the personnel could reach, they had already started with the rescue operations.

The Rani Jhansi Road is located in the Central Delhi. It is described as densely populated area. It houses both factories and residential buildings.