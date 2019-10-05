15 member NC delegation to meet Farooq and Omar Abdullah on Sunday

India

By Vishal S

Jammu, Oct 05: A 15-member delegation of the National Conference (NC) will meet president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Sunday. The Abdullahs are under house arrest in Srinagar since August 05 when the government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Many leaders were detained then to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control as Article 370 is a contentious issue in Kashmir.

"Today, we have got the confirmation that a delegation will be allowed to meet Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. A 15-member delegation of NC leaders, all of them former legislators, is going to Srinagar tomorrow morning," National Conference (NC) leader Devender Rana said.

On August 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in the Rajya Sabha that the Government had scrapped the special status granted to the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) by modifying Article 370 of the Constitution. (The same day, the Rajya Sabha also passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, which proposes the bifurcation of the state into two union territories-Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir.)

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference had on Thursday urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to allow a delegation of senior party leaders to meet Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. Farooq Abullah was charged under the "public order" section of the Public Safety Act, which allows authorities to detain a person for six months without trial.