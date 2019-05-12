15 killed after Bangalore bound SRS travels bus hit vehicle in AP's Kurnool district

Kurnool, May 12: Fifteen people were killed several others were injured after a speeding bus crashed into an SUV in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district today.

Banglore bound SRS travels volvo bus has hit a toohfan transport vehicle coming from the opposite side near Veldurthi check post.

News agency PTI reported that the bus, going to Bengaluru from Hyderabad, crashed into the SUV as it tried to avoid collision with a two-wheeler. The police said that the collision was so strong that 10 people died on the spot.

Police said that all the people who died in the accident were related and were returing home after attending a wedding. They were from a village in Telangana. Some of the bus passengers received minor injuries.

The injured were immediately rushed to Kurnool General hospital for treatment.

On learning about the incident, the Dhone DSP, S Khader Basha and his team rushed to the spot and indulged in rescue operations.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condoled deaths in the accident. "Authorities have been ordered to provide immediate treatment to to the injured. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deaf," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office's tweeted on his behalf, "The road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover quickly."