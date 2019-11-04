  • search
    One killed, 15 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

    By Shreya
    Srinagar, Nov 04: A civilian was killed and 15 others were injured after a grenade was hurled at security forces in Srinagar on Monday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The officials said that the grenade missed the target and exploded at a distance, resulting in injuries to at least 15 people.

    All those who were injured in today's blast at a vegetable market in Hari Singh High Street in the centre of the city have been admitted to hospital and two of them are said to be critical. The attack took place at 1:20 pm, news agency PTI reported.

    The security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched for the terrorists.

    Sopore attack updates: 19 injured after terrorist hurl grenade, 6 critical rushed to Srinagar

    The attack comes a week after another grenade attack in north Kashmir's Sopore. On October 28, nineteen people were injured when suspected militants hurled a grenade in north Kashmir's Sopore town.

    The attack, which took place at a bus stand near Hotel Plaza, happened a day before a delegation of members of the European Parliament (MEPs) will visit Jammu and Kashmir.

    Kashmir on high alert ever since its special status under Article 370 was scrapped through a presidential order on August 5. The state was formally bifurcated into two union territories J&K and Ladakh on October 31.

