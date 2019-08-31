Seven dead, 15 injured in a chemical factory explosion in Dhule; Many feared trapped

Puna, Aug 31: At least seven people were killed and around 15 persons injured in an explosion in a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Dhule, said reports. Many are feared trapped under the debris.

Reports claim that the death toll may go up. There were reportedly series of explosions.

The exact reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained. The type of chemicals the factory was manufacturing or dealing with is also no known yet.

Details awaited and this story would be updated.

On August 25, as many as 15 workers were injured due to a blast in a chemical factory at Saidpura village in Derabassi sub-division. The condition of four injured workers was serious. The police officials and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Derabassi ordered investigation into the incident.

On August 15, a fire broke out at a chemical plant in Kurkumbh MIDC area of Pune district's Daund tehsil. The fire had broken out at the plant Alkyl Amines.