    15 GB free data every month for Delhiites, says Kejriwal

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 08: From water to electricity, it's raining sops for Delhiites. Ahead of state assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reiterated that the Aam Aadmi Party government will be providing 11,000 hotspots will be installed across Delhi with every user getting 15 GB data free every month.

    15 GB free data every month for Delhiites, says Kejriwal
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    The AAP convenor said that the work to provide free Wi-Fi has started.

    Amazon, SpaceX to launch satellites in a race to provide high-speed internet from space

    ''11,000 hotspots will be installed across Delhi. The work to provide free Wi-Fi has started. Every user will be given 15 GB data free, every month. This is the first phase,'' the Delhi CM said.

    Regarding his government's plan of installing CCTVs across the national capital, he said around 1 lakh and 40,000 CCTVs will be installed in various locations in Delhi.

    Kejriwal had earlier claimed that Delhi was now supplying the cheapest electricity in the country and said that people who are consuming 200 units of electricity in a month won't have to pay the electricity bills adding that their bills will be waived from August 1.

    Kejriwal-led AAP had earlier made the promise to Delhiites that if the party comes to power in the national capital, it would provide free Wi-Fi Internet service across Delhi.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 18:15 [IST]
