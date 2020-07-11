  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Vikas Dubey
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    15-ft-long king cobra caught in Tamil Nadu, released in forest

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 11: A rare 15-feet-long king cobra rescued recently in a village near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The snake was spotted in Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur, a suburb of Coimbatore city. It was later released into Siruvani forest area.

    Narasipuram village is located in the foothills of Velliangiri mountain in the Western Ghats mountain chain.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    King cobra is the world's longest venomous snake. It is considered a dangerous snake and has a fearsome reputation in its range, although it typically avoids confrontation with humans.

    Cobra is threatened by habitat destruction and has been listed as 'Vulnerable' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List since 2010.

    Also, a Russell's viper, one of the most venomous snakes, was spotted in a house in a village near Coimbatore recently.

    There are many instances where wildlives are spotted closer to humans amid the worldwide lockdowns.

    Days ago, IPS officer H G S Dhaliwal shares an image of a monitor dragon lurking around a house in Delhi on Friday on Twitter. The image has evoked tons of reactions among people. Some were amazed while some were left uncomfortable, some got scared.

    More TAMIL NADU News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu snakes

    Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 19:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue