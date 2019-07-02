  • search
    Mumbai rains updates: Intense rainfall for next 2 hours, says IMD

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, July 02: With heavy rains lashing the financial capital, Mumbai for the fifth consecutive day, air, train and road traffic has been disrupted. At least 22 people have been killed in separate incidents of wall collapse in the state due to heavy rains.

    At least 12 persons have died and 13 others injured after a wall collapsed at the Pimpripada area in Mumbai due to heavy rain. The wall collapsed on the hutments in the Pimpripada area in Malad East owing to heavy rainfall. NDRF teams have been rushed to the site and rescue operations have been carried out.

    Mumbai rains updates: Public holiday declared; BSE to function normally
    People walk on the railway tracks as heavy monsoon rains hit the local train service. PTI

    In another incident at least three people were killed after a wall collapsed on Tuesday midnight in Kalyan around 40 kilometres from here.

    The wall of the National Urdu School opposite the Durgadi fort in Kalyan fell on the nearby hutments, killing two women and a three year old boy. One person was injured in the incident.

    Mumbai Rains: IMD predicts heavy showers for next 3 days

    Four persons were trapped inside the debris. However the rescue teams managed to pull them out. The injured are being treated at the Rukminibai Civic hospital.

    Since Friday, Mumbai has witnessed three other incidents of wall collapse due to heavy rains. The incessant rains have thrown the city out of gear with traffic and train services being affected. The Met department has predicted heavier showers this week.

    The city remained on edge as it received the highest rainfall in a decade, affecting long-distance trains and flights.

    Here are the latest updates:

    Jul 2, 2019 10:00 AM

    In Pune, 6 died after a wall of Sinhgad College, Ambegaon collapsed today. DM says, "Will take immediate action against builder&the one who owns the retaining walls. A risk assessment of 287 sites had been done,this site couldn't be assessed as there was no permission"

    Jul 2, 2019 9:45 AM

    Streets in the city flooded due to heavy rainfall, people wade through water in Gandhi Market area.

    Jul 2, 2019 9:45 AM

    Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade on wall collapse in Malad East said,''One woman and a child have been located under debris, rescue work is in progress.''

    Jul 2, 2019 9:42 AM

    Indian Navy deploys various teams to provide assistance to rain hit and stranded people, in Kurla area following a request by BMC. About 1000 people have been shifted to safety with the help of NDRF, fire brigade, Naval teams as well as local volunteers.

    Jul 2, 2019 9:31 AM

    Around 1000 people evacuated from Kranti Nagar, Kurla by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Management to prevent any untoward incidents due to overflowing Mithi river.

    Jul 2, 2019 9:15 AM

    High tides of about 4.59 meters expected in Mumbai at around 11.52 am today.

    Jul 2, 2019 9:14 AM

    13 dead in Pimpripada area of Malad East

    NDRF Inspector Rajendra Patil says "In the search by advance equipment, canine search&physical search no more bodies were found so search operation is now being closed"

    Jul 2, 2019 9:00 AM

    Ground floor of Kailash Parbat Society in Kurla East submerged, after intense spell of rain in the area.

    Jul 2, 2019 9:00 AM

    No holiday in Bombay Stock Exchange, BSE will function normally today.

    Jul 2, 2019 8:59 AM

    Water logging at Vakola Junction, Postal colony, Near Chunabhatti Railway station

    Jul 2, 2019 8:58 AM

    Water being pumped out at Netaji Palkar Chowk, Andheri, S V Road Andheri Subway & Sakinaka

    Jul 2, 2019 8:58 AM

    The chief minister's office tweeted that unless there is an emergency, people should stay indoors and not venture out in the extreme weather conditions.

    Jul 2, 2019 8:57 AM

    In case of an emergency, contact BMC immediately on the following numbers:

    Jul 2, 2019 8:56 AM

    Western Railways is operating suburban services only between Churchgate and Virar stations.

    Jul 2, 2019 8:56 AM

    Central railway operating services only uptill Thane railway station. Local trains services suspended between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane railway station.

    Jul 2, 2019 8:55 AM

    Six workers were killed after a retaining wall of Sinhgad institute in Ambegaon area collapsed during midnight.

    Jul 2, 2019 8:55 AM

    IMD has confirmed that clouds have been observed over north Maharashta coast including Mumbai. Citizens can expect more impact likely over south Gujarat and adjoining areas.

    Jul 2, 2019 8:54 AM

    Railway tracks submerge at Sion railway station, after heavy rains lashed the city overnight.

    Jul 2, 2019 8:54 AM

    Higher Education Minister Vinod Tawde has appealed to college students to not panic to reach examination centres as all exams to be held today will be rescheduled

    Jul 2, 2019 8:54 AM

    The Central Railway Suburban Services will run in following pattern till further notice:

    Jul 2, 2019 8:53 AM

    Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, around 54 flights have been diverted to a nearby airport, a Mumbai airport official has said. Few departure flights that had to be cancelled include SG 152 to Delhi, SG 704 to Varanasi, Vistara airlines UK 970 to Delhi, IndiGo’s 6e 366 to Hyderabad, Go Air’s G8 2603 and G8 2504 to Ahmedabad and G8 141 and 371 to Goa, were cancelled.

    Jul 2, 2019 8:53 AM

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issues railway traffic update.

    Jul 2, 2019 8:40 AM

    The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that only emergency services will remain functional in Mumbai due to the incessant rains that has affected the road traffic and railways in the city.

    Jul 2, 2019 8:40 AM

    Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis tweeted Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured.

    Jul 2, 2019 8:40 AM

    Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi has declared all schools and colleges shut for the day as a precautionary measure.

    Jul 2, 2019 8:39 AM

    Authorities declare public holiday in Mumbai Tuesday after IMD forecasts heavy rain, says civic official.

    Jul 2, 2019 8:38 AM

    At least 13 people died in the retaining wall collapse of few hutments built on a hill slope in Kurar Village in area of Malad East on Tuesday night.

