Mumbai rains updates: Intense rainfall for next 2 hours, says IMD
By Anuj Cariappa
Mumbai, July 02: With heavy rains lashing the financial capital, Mumbai for the fifth consecutive day, air, train and road traffic has been disrupted. At least 22 people have been killed in separate incidents of wall collapse in the state due to heavy rains.
At least 12 persons have died and 13 others injured after a wall collapsed at the Pimpripada area in Mumbai due to heavy rain. The wall collapsed on the hutments in the Pimpripada area in Malad East owing to heavy rainfall. NDRF teams have been rushed to the site and rescue operations have been carried out.
In another incident at least three people were killed after a wall collapsed on Tuesday midnight in Kalyan around 40 kilometres from here.
The wall of the National Urdu School opposite the Durgadi fort in Kalyan fell on the nearby hutments, killing two women and a three year old boy. One person was injured in the incident.
Four persons were trapped inside the debris. However the rescue teams managed to pull them out. The injured are being treated at the Rukminibai Civic hospital.
Since Friday, Mumbai has witnessed three other incidents of wall collapse due to heavy rains. The incessant rains have thrown the city out of gear with traffic and train services being affected. The Met department has predicted heavier showers this week.
The city remained on edge as it received the highest rainfall in a decade, affecting long-distance trains and flights.
Here are the latest updates:
Jul 2, 2019 10:00 AM
In Pune, 6 died after a wall of Sinhgad College, Ambegaon collapsed today. DM says, "Will take immediate action against builder&the one who owns the retaining walls. A risk assessment of 287 sites had been done,this site couldn't be assessed as there was no permission"
Jul 2, 2019 9:45 AM
Streets in the city flooded due to heavy rainfall, people wade through water in Gandhi Market area.
Jul 2, 2019 9:45 AM
Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade on wall collapse in Malad East said,''One woman and a child have been located under debris, rescue work is in progress.''
Indian Navy deploys various teams to provide assistance to rain hit and stranded people, in Kurla area following a request by BMC. About 1000 people have been shifted to safety with the help of NDRF, fire brigade, Naval teams as well as local volunteers.
Jul 2, 2019 9:31 AM
Around 1000 people evacuated from Kranti Nagar, Kurla by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Management to prevent any untoward incidents due to overflowing Mithi river.
Jul 2, 2019 9:15 AM
High tides of about 4.59 meters expected in Mumbai at around 11.52 am today.
Jul 2, 2019 9:14 AM
13 dead in Pimpripada area of Malad East
NDRF Inspector Rajendra Patil says "In the search by advance equipment, canine search&physical search no more bodies were found so search operation is now being closed"
Water being pumped out at Netaji Palkar Chowk, Andheri, S V Road Andheri Subway & Sakinaka
Jul 2, 2019 8:58 AM
The chief minister's office tweeted that unless there is an emergency, people should stay indoors and not venture out in the extreme weather conditions.
Jul 2, 2019 8:57 AM
Mumbai, we understand it’s not been an easy Monday, but it’s also been a rain spell like never before - it’s the highest in a decade. 550 mm average of entire month of June has been exceeded in just last 48 hrs. We are truly trying our best. We request a bit of caution & patience
The Central Railway Suburban Services will run in following pattern till further notice:
Jul 2, 2019 8:53 AM
Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, around 54 flights have been diverted to a nearby airport, a Mumbai airport official has said. Few departure flights that had to be cancelled include SG 152 to Delhi, SG 704 to Varanasi, Vistara airlines UK 970 to Delhi, IndiGo’s 6e 366 to Hyderabad, Go Air’s G8 2603 and G8 2504 to Ahmedabad and G8 141 and 371 to Goa, were cancelled.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issues railway traffic update.
Jul 2, 2019 8:40 AM
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that only emergency services will remain functional in Mumbai due to the incessant rains that has affected the road traffic and railways in the city.
Jul 2, 2019 8:40 AM
Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis tweeted Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured.
Jul 2, 2019 8:40 AM
#Mumbairains Would like to announce and confirm that tomm 2nd July 2019 has been declared as holiday ,for all schools( public & private ) in Mumbai , Navi Mumbai, Thane , kokan areas ! Stay safe ! @mybmc@Dev_fadnavis@CMOMaharashtra
