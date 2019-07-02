15 dead in two separate incidents of wall collapse in Mumbai

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, July 02: At least 12 persons have died and 13 others injured after a wall collapsed at the Pimpripada area in Mumbai due to heavy rain.

The wall collapsed on the hutments in the Pimpripada area in Malad East owing to heavy rainfall. NDRF teams have been rushed to the site and rescue operations have been carried out.

In another incident at least three people were killed after a wall collapsed on Tuesday midnight in Kalyan around 40 kilometres from here.

The wall of the National Urdu School opposite the Durgadi fort in Kalyan fell on the nearby hutments, killing two women and a three year old boy. One person was injured in the incident.

Mumbai Rains: IMD predicts heavy showers for next 3 days

Four persons were trapped inside the debris. However the rescue teams managed to pull them out. The injured are being treated at the Rukminibai Civic hospital.

Since Friday, Mumbai has witnessed three other incidents of wall collapse due to heavy rains. The incessant rains have thrown the city out of gear with traffic and train services being affected. The Met department has predicted heavier showers this week.