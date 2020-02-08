15 dead in major firecracker explosion in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 08: At least 15 persons mostly teenagers have been killed in a firecracker explosion in Punjab's Tarn Taran.

The firecracker rocked a religious procession in Tarn Taran district. SSP Dhruv Dahiya said that nearly 15 persons had died in the blast, according to eyewitnesses. He also said that the explosion was accidental.

Most of those killed were in the age group of 18 to 19. The crackers being carried in a tractor trolley exposed during the nagar kirtan near the Pahu village. The firecrackers exploding also caused the tractor trolley to explode.

The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.