4 children among 15 killed in Pune wall collapse, CM Fadnavis orders probe

India

oi-Deepika S

Pune, June 29: At least fifteen people, including children and a woman have died after the compound wall of a residential building collapsed in Pune's Kondhwa today on morning following heavy rains.

According to the police, a portion of the 12 to 15-feet-high wall collapsed between 1.30 and 1.45 am. The fire brigade, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and police rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

"At least 15 people -- nine men, two women and four children --- have been killed in the incident, and three got injured," an officer of Kondhwa police station said.

The incident is being investigated and strict action will be taken against those responsible said the Pune police commissioner to ANI.

"Our team is investigating the reasons behind the incident. Firm action will be taken against those responsible. We will check whether proper permissions were taken and safety measures were followed," said Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham on Kondhwa wall collapse.

CM Fadnavis orders probe

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condoled the deaths.

Extremely saddened to know about loss of lives in the Kondhwa, Pune wall collapse incident.

My deepest condolences to the families and prying for speedy recovery of the injured.

Directed Pune Collector to conduct an in-depth enquiry. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 29, 2019

PMC issues stop work notice for construction at incident site in Kondhwa

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a stop work order for the ongoing construction where 15 labourers were killed due to the collapse of a boundary wall.

"The incident was unfortunate and action would be taken against all those responsible for it. Prima facie it seems there was excess excavation done at the construction site alongside the compound wall. The municipal commissioner and district collector has been asked to provide all necessary help to the kin of deceased and injured labours," she said.

Mayor Tilak called the incident 'unfortunate' and said that the incident happened because of excess excavation in the area. "The incident was unfortunate and action would be taken against all those responsible for it. Prima facie it seems there was excess excavation done at the construction site alongside the compound wall," she said.

Pune has been seeing heavy rain since Thursday. As of last night, Pune received 73.1 millimetres of rain in 24 hours, the second highest rainfall in June since 2010.

"The average rainfall for Pune for the month of June is 137mm. Till 8:30am on Friday, the city had received 134.3 mm rainfall. Between 8:30 am to 5:30pm, rainfall recorded was 25.3mm. The average rainfall for June has been surpassed," said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD.

Eight people were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra on Friday where several parts were lashed by heavy rains.