15 days time, transportation of migrants cannot go on forever says SC

New Delhi, June 05: The Supreme Court has said that it will pass directions for the foolproof registration of migrant workers who have returned. The orders will be passed on Tuesday, the court has said.

The court also said that the States have to know how may people came into every village. You will have to make a scheme for their employment and counselling must happen in every block and district, the Court also observed.

The court further said that the transportation of migrants cannot take place forever. This process should be complete in the next 15 days, the Court also suggested.

During the course of the arguments, the Solicitor General told the Supreme Court that approximately one crore migrants have reached their destinations.

The court further said that all states should bring on record employments or reliefs they can provide to their migrant workers. The list of migrant workers should be prepared village wise, so that States will know from whether they have come and how they have come. The States should also provide a list of the schemes available for them, the Supreme Court also noted.