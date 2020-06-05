  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    15 days time, transportation of migrants cannot go on forever says SC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 05: The Supreme Court has said that it will pass directions for the foolproof registration of migrant workers who have returned. The orders will be passed on Tuesday, the court has said.

    15 days time, transportation of migrants cannot go on forever says SC
    Representational Image

    The court also said that the States have to know how may people came into every village. You will have to make a scheme for their employment and counselling must happen in every block and district, the Court also observed.

      Centre tightens purse, no new spending or schemes for a year amid coronavirus | Oneindia News

      The court further said that the transportation of migrants cannot take place forever. This process should be complete in the next 15 days, the Court also suggested.

      During the course of the arguments, the Solicitor General told the Supreme Court that approximately one crore migrants have reached their destinations.

      The court further said that all states should bring on record employments or reliefs they can provide to their migrant workers. The list of migrant workers should be prepared village wise, so that States will know from whether they have come and how they have come. The States should also provide a list of the schemes available for them, the Supreme Court also noted.

      More MIGRANTS News

      Read more about:

      migrants supreme court

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue