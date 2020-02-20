'15 crore Muslims will outweigh the 100 crore Hindus': AIMIM's Waris Pathan

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 20: AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan has stirred up a fresh controversy after he made a statement saying that '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores'.

While addressing a rally in Karnataka's Gulbarga, Wasim said that the 'lionesses have made all sweat', referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests.

#WATCH AIMIM leader Waris Pathan: ...They tell us that we've kept our women in the front - only the lionesses have come out&you're already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together. 15 cr hain magar 100 ke upar bhaari hain, ye yaad rakh lena.(15.2) pic.twitter.com/KO8kqHm6Kg — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

The former Byculla MLA said "they are saying that we have sent our sisters ahead (Shaheen bagh). Only our tigresses have come out and you are sweating. Just understand if all of us come together then what will happen?," Pathan was heard saying in a viral video posted by ANI.

"We are 15 crores, but we are tough on the 100 crores, remember that," he added.

Shaheen Bagh has been the epicenter of anti-CAA protests in Delhi for the last two months. The protesters have been demanding the government to withdraw NRC, NPR, and CAA for a long time now.

Since December 15, muslim women have been sitting in a round-the-clock sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.