    14411: CRPF re-activates its ‘madadgar’ helpline for Kashmiris in distress

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Aug 13: The Srinagar-based CRPF helpline- 14411- has been re-activated for people, especially Kashmiris, who require help for their families or are in distress post the decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370, officials said.

    They said the standard five-digit landline number of the 'madadgaar' helpline has been restored after it went inactive due to the communication clampdown in the Kashmir Valley.

    Over 500 calls have been received on the helpline number, 14411, since late Sunday, they said.

    Article 370 revoked: Govt asks Twitter to block 8 accounts

    Callers want to know about the situation in the state, the well being of their families and have similar concerns. The CRPF is helping them in all ways possible, a senior official said.

    The 'madadgaar' had on Monday posted a message on Twitter, saying people can call on its mobile number 9469793260 "for any assistance or updates" as the five-digit number was not working.

    The mobile number Tweeted on Monday has been diverted to the landline number.

    It also said that help can be sought over its official handle @CRPFmadadgaar.

    The Central Reserve Police Force has a permanent deployment of about 65 battalions for security and counter-terrorist duties in Jammu and Kashmir, while it has sent in about 120 fresh companies to the region in order to strengthen the internal security grid post the abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

    Not a single bullet fired, situation normal barring "couple of minor" incidents: Govt

    While a CRPF battalion has a operational strength of about 1,000 personnel, there are about 100 troops in a company.

    It had launched the 24×7 helpline 'madadgaar' (14411) in June 2017 to help any Kashmir Valley resident in distress.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 5:49 [IST]
