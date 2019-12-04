144 to be imposed in Hyderabad from Dec 5 to 7

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Hyderabad, Dec 04: To maintain law and order in the city the Hyderabad city police to impose 144 Cr.P.C in the limits of the Telangana capital from December 5, at 6 am to December 7, at 6 am.

The Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, Anjani Kumar said to ANI that they have got an reliable information that certain groups are trying to create disturbances affecting public peace and order in Hyderabad City, inciting communal animosity between different communities on 6 Dec.

Therefore, to maintain public order, 144 Cr.P.C will be imposed in the limits of the city on these consecutive dates of December 5 to December 7, CP Kumar said to the news agency.