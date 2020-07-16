YouTube
    140 staff of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams test positive for coronavirus

    By PTI
    |

    Tirupati, July 16: As many as 140 staff members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs Lord Venkateswara's shrine at Tirumala, near Tirupati, have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 11.

    The temple was re-opened on that date due to the coronavirus lockdown, a top functionary of TTD said.

    Speaking to reporters, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said 14 'archakas' (assistant priests), 16 workers in laddu-making kitchens and 56 security personnel were among the infected.

    Of the 140 affected, 70 were discharged and the rest being provided treatment, he said.

