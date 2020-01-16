14-year-old hearing & speech-impaired girl gangraped, minor among 2 held

India

Rewa (MP), Jan 16: A 14-year-old hearing and speech-impaired girl was allegedly raped by two persons, including a minor, in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Baikunthpur town, around 23 km from Rewa, on Tuesday night, police said.

The accused duo, Dipak Sakat and his 17-year-old accomplice have been arrested, Rewa District Superintendent of Police, Abid Khan, said.

"When the girl was going home around 9 pm, the accused stopped her and forcibly took her to a deserted house in Baikunthpur, where they raped her," he added.

The accused have been booked under IPC section 376-D (gang-rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, Khan said, adding that they will be produced in separate courts.

A sign language interpreter has been communicating with the victim to know the details about her ordeal, he added.