    14 villages in UP sealed after one man tests positive for COVID-19

    New Delhi, Apr 13: The administration in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh has put 14 villages under quarantine after a man tested positive for coronavirus.

    Representational Image

    The man from Andhra Pradesh was staying in a Mosque at the Bhavanipur Khalid area. He tested positive on Saturday. PTI reported that he had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month.

    Coronavirus outbreak: How state governments in India are fighting to curb the spread of COVID-19

    After he tested positive, the district administration sealed 14 villages in the radius of three kilometres from the village where he was staying. 14 villages have been quarantined the report said while quoting District Magistrate Kumar Prashant.

    The total number of positive cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 483 as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Five have died, while 46 have been cured, discharged or migrated.

