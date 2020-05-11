14 more COVID-19 deaths in Bengal, toll rises to 100

  • search
    Kolkata, May 11: The death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 113 in West Bengal on Sunday with 14 more people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, a state government bulletin said.

    The state also reported 153 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in a day so far.

    Of the 14 deaths, Kolkata alone accounted for 10 while two each were from North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts.

    There have been 72 deaths due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said.

    The highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases was reported in Hooghly district (47) while 18 people from Kolkata tested positive for novel coronavirus.

    A total of 1,939 COVID-19 cases have been reported in West Bengal so far, of which 1,337 are active.

    As many as 4,046 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and a total of 43,414 since the outbreak of the pandemic, it said.

    According to the Union Health Ministry website, there were a total of 1,786 confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Bengal while the number of deaths was 171, of which 70 per cent were due to comorbidities.

    It also said 372 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection.

    Story first published: Monday, May 11, 2020, 8:29 [IST]
