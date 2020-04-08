  • search
    14 month old boy dies in Jamnagar due to coronavirus

    Jamnagar, Apr 08: A 14-month-old baby boy, who had tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat's Jamnagar district on April 5, died of multiple organ failure on Tuesday, said officials.

    The toddler, son of a migrant labourer-couple having no recent travel history, died in the evening at a government hospital in Jamnagar, said an official release.

    14 month old boy dies in Jamnagar due to coronavirus

    He was in a critical condition ever since he was admitted to the hospital, it said.

    The boy, who tested positive for coronavirus two days ago, was as on ventilator support and eventually died due to multiple organ failure, said the release.

    He becomes the youngest patient to succumb to COVID-19 in Gujarat, where the death toll has now gone up to 16.

    The baby was the first and the only case of coronavirus infection so far in entire Jamnagar district and the youngest to be diagnosed with the disease in Gujarat.

    Ever since he tested coronavirus positive, the authorities had been tracing the source of his infection.

    Coronavirus death toll in India rises to 124, positive cases tally close to 5000-mark

    His parents are from Uttar Pradesh and work as casual labourers in factories in the port city.

    His parents, who have no travel history in the recent past, are asymptomatic (not showing symptoms) and kept under quarantine, officials said.

    The locality where the couple resides in Dared village near Jamnagar city has been put under complete lockdown to check the spread of the virus, they said.

    Gujarat has so far recorded 175 coronavirus positive cases and 16 fatalities.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 8:48 [IST]
