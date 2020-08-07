14-day home isolation for all domestic passengers arriving in Mumbai compulsory

India

Mumbai, Aug 07: Passengers arriving in Mumbai will have to undergo a compulsory 14-day quarantine in light of the coronavirus epidemic that has gripped the city.

"Some instances have come to the notice that some government officials after landing in Mumbai show their government ID card and secure exemption. For exemption, it has to be made in writing to amc.project@mcgm.gov.in at least two working days before landing stating full details of the work and also justifying their request for home quarantine exemption," the order read.

The state government appointed the additional municipal commissioners in the state as the nodal officers for the purpose of enforcing the SOP norms and said every arriving air passenger will be required to declare after arrival that he/she has not been affected by Covid-19, neither shown any symptoms of Covid-19 nor resided in any containment zone.

Maharashtra's total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,46,268 positive cases, including 3,05,521 recoveries and 16,476 deaths.

According to the BMC, the COVID-19 recovery rate in Mumbai is 77 per cent. The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai has decreased to 0.87 per cent, while the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases improved to 80 days.