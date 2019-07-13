  • search
    14 Bangladesh nationals released from prison in Tiruchy

    By PTI
    |

    Tiruchirappalli, July 13: Fourteen Bangladeshi nationals have been released from the central prison special camp here and sent back to their country, police officials said Saturday.

    The 14, along with 40 others from other countries, were lodged in the prison after being convicted of various crimes, the officials said The convicts recently held a token fast and a demonstration demanding their release.

    Representational Image

    They accused the jail officials of detaining them for more than the period of their sentence, they said. The Tamil Nadu government had given the assurance that they would be released, they said. In the meantime, the jail officials studied the records of the inmates.

    The freed Bangladeshis were sent by train to Kolkata with armed escorts from Tamil Nadu and would be handed over to the authorities in Bangladesh at the border, the officials said.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 13, 2019, 16:37 [IST]
