  • search
Trending Diwali 2019 Baghdadi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    13,000 marshals in DTC buses for women safety, says Kejriwal

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 28: Asserting his government's commitment to boost women security in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the number of marshals deployed for Delhi buses will rise to nearly 13,000 on October 29.

    The announcement by Kejriwal at an event here, comes a day ahead of the roll out of the AAP government's scheme to make travel free of cost for women in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

    13,000 marshals in DTC buses for women safety, says Kejriwal
    Representational Image

    "Today, I am entrusting you all with a responsibility to ensure safety of women in each government bus and generate confidence in them so that they feel the comfort of a home in our buses," he told a gathering of newly-recruited bus marshals at the Tyagraj Stadium here.

    Delhi: Over 200 fire-related incidents reported on Diwali

    Kejriwal said the current strength of bus marshals in Delhi is 3,400. "Tomorrow is an auspicious day of Bhai Dooj, and tomorrow the number of marshals for our buses will increase to nearly 13,000," he said to a thunderous applause.

    "We are committed to boost security of women in Delhi. And, I don't think the level at which we have scaled up the strength of bus marshals, it has been done in any city in the world," the chief minister said. The announcement comes months ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

    "Delhi is like one big family. And, I am the elder son of this family. And, being the elder son, from tomorrow I am bearing the cost of commuting in DTC buses, of our sisters, mothers and daughters," Kejriwal said.

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal delhi transport corporation

    Story first published: Monday, October 28, 2019, 12:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue