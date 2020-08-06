YouTube
    13-year-old girl brutally raped, stabbed in Delhi's Peera Garhi area, battling for life at AIIMS

    New Delhi, Aug 06: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Delhi's Paschim Vihar area and is now battling for her life at a hospital. The brutal incident took place in Peera Garhi area of Delhi when the minor girl was alone, police said, adding that the home is located in a congested, dingy locality whose inhabitants are mostly daily wage workers.

    13-year-old girl brutally raped, stabbed in Delhis Paschim Vihar, battling for life at AIIMS

    According to a recent development, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he would be visiting AIIMS to meet the girl. He was deeply disturbed by the incident and that the accused should not be allowed to move freely.

    The incident came to light when a passerby noticed the girl who was lying in a pool of blood.

    The girl had allegedly been raped by an unidentified person and was also stabbed in the head. As per the preliminary investigation, the girl was allegedly stabbed on the head with a pair of scissors.

    The police detained some people but have not identified anyone yet. Further investigation into the case is underway.

    The minor was initially admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where a team of doctors referred her to AIIMS after evaluating her grievous injuries.

    Police have lodged a case against the unknown under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC. Footage of CCTVs in the West Delhi locality is being scanned for clues, police said. "A team is working on to identify and trace the culprits.

    Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has issued notice to the police in the incident. The Commission has sought a copy of FIR registered in the matter, whether any accused(s) have been arrested or not, steps taken by the police to identify and arrest the accused, detailed action taken report in the case by end of this week, the DCW note reads.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 16:44 [IST]
