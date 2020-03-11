  • search
    13 of 22 rebel Cong MLAs won't quit Cong, confident of winning floor test: Digvijaya Singh

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 11: Thirteen of the 22 rebel MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have given an assurance that "they are not leaving the Congress", senior party leader Digvijaya Singh said on Thursday while expressing confidence that the Kamal Nath-led government in the state will win a floor test.

    13 of 22 rebel Cong MLAs wont quit Cong, confident of winning floor test: Digvijaya Singh

    "We are not keeping quiet. We are not sleeping," Singh told PTI, a day after Congress leader from the state Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress and 22 MLAs submitted their resignations from the assembly in Madhya Pradesh.

    Kamal Nath-led MP Cong govt hopefull to prove their numbers in 'Floor Test'

    Scindia was offered the post of Madhya Pradesh deputy chief minister but wanted his nominee, Singh said. However, Kamal Nath refused to accept a "chela", he said.

    Scindia, he said, could have been a Congress nominee to the Rajya Sabha but "only Modi-Shah" can give a Cabinet post to the "over-ambitious" leader.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 14:46 [IST]
