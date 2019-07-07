  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    13, including 11 ex-cops convicted in jail inmate murder case

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Amritsar, July 07: A court here has convicted 13 people, including 11 former policemen, in a 2014 kidnapping and murder case of a jail inmate.

    Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Singh Bajwa, while convicting them, said the quantum of punishment would be pronounced on Monday.

    13, including 11 ex-cops convicted in jail inmate murder case
    Representational Image

    Those who have been convicted include former inspector Narang Singh, former assistant sub-inspectors Gulshanbir Singh and Sawinder Singh, ex-head constables Jagjit Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Lakhwinder Singh, ex-constables Makhtool Singh, Angrej Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh and Randhir Singh of the Punjab Police.

    Complete probe in Muzaffarpur shelter home case in three months: SC to CBI

    The two others are Deep Raj Singh and Jagtar Singh.

    On May 5, 2014, jail inmate Bikramjit Singh, who was undergoing life imprisonment in a murder case, was taken to a government hospital here for treatment.

    He was kidnapped from the hospital by a police team led by Narang Singh and taken to Batala where he was tortured inhumanely and then murdered, as per the complaint filed by victim's brother Dalbir Singh.

    Following Bikramjit's abduction, police had initially registered a case against him on May 6, 2014, alleging that he escaped from the police custody from the hospital premises. But later the policemen and two others were booked for his murder.

    All the accused have been held guilty under sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

    The public prosecutor said a total of 14 persons were nominated in this case and one accused, identified as former ASI Baljit Singh, was declared a proclaimed offender and is yet to be arrested.

    More CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY News

    Read more about:

    criminal conspiracy arrested police custody

    Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 10:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue