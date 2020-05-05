13, including 11 BSF jawans test positive for coronavirus in Tripura

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Agartala, May 05: Thirteen more people, including 11 BSF jawans, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Tripura on Monday, taking the number of cases in the state to 29, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

The new COVID-19 cases include two kids and 11 jawans, all from 138th battalion of Border Security Force at Ambasa in Dhalai district, about 100 km from here.

Of the total 29 COVID-19 cases, 27 are active, while two others have recovered.

"Alert! More 13 persons including two kids of 138th-Bn #BSF Ambassa found #COVID19 positive. Total #COVID19 positive cases in #Tripura stands at 29 (2 already discharged, so active cases : 27). Don't panic, follow the Govt guidelines and Stay at Home. #TripuraCOVID19Count", Deb tweeted on Monday.

Twelve BSF jawans had tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Sunday, a day after two BSF jawans were found to have been infected with the deadly virus.

All the 27 COVID-19 patients are from BSF camp at Ambassa.