  • search

13 illegal Bangladeshi migrants nabbed

By Vikash Aiyappa
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 29: In a major bust, 13 illegal migrants from Bangladesh including five children ere taken into custody at Mathura.

    13 illegal Bangladeshi migrants nabbed
    Representational Image

    Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed them on Monday from Jatora village in the district, Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar said, adding they were living in the village for the last two years.

    Also Read | Pakistan intruder with medicines and cash nabbed at border

    They were three men, five women and five children.

    While 12 immigrants were living without an identity proof, one had a bogus Aadhaar card bearing address of Jatora village, the SSP said.

    Also Read | Indian Army detains 12-year-old intruder near LoC

    According to Kumar, station house officers of all police stations have been instructed to intensify the search against illegal migrants.

    Read more about:

    nabbed illegal migrants

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 10:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue