13 illegal Bangladeshi migrants nabbed

New Delhi, Sep 29: In a major bust, 13 illegal migrants from Bangladesh including five children ere taken into custody at Mathura.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed them on Monday from Jatora village in the district, Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar said, adding they were living in the village for the last two years.

They were three men, five women and five children.

While 12 immigrants were living without an identity proof, one had a bogus Aadhaar card bearing address of Jatora village, the SSP said.

According to Kumar, station house officers of all police stations have been instructed to intensify the search against illegal migrants.