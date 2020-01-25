13 hospitalised, 3 missing after building collapses in Delhi's Bhajanpura

Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 25: In a tragic incident of building collapse in Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Saturday, thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital and three students are still missing, officials said.

Reportedly, an under-construction coaching centre was being run in the building that collapsed, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

According to Chief of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg said, "Over thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital and three students are still missing."

On Saturday, around 4.30 pm, the Fire Department received a call following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that rescue operations are underway.

Earlier, two people were injured in another incident of a building collapsed at Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on January 5.