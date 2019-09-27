  • search
    Jaipur, Sep 27: Around 13 people died and many were injured in a collision between a bus and a camper vehicle on Jaisalmer - Jodhpur road near Dhadhaniya village in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

    13 dead, many injured after two vehicles collide on Jodhpur-Jaisalmer road
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    According to reports, the minibus going from Jodhpur towards Jaisalmer collided with a bolero coming from the front near Dhandhania village this afternoon. The speed of both vehicles was very high.

    The riders present in them got trapped inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, the locals around the area started relief work at their level and started evacuating the trapped people.

    It is learned that five people died during hospital treatment. All the deceased are said to be residents of Balesar region.

    The eight persons who have injured have been referred to a hospital in Jodhpur. Police are present at the spot, the investigation is underway.

