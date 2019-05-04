126 with pending criminal cases, 184 crorepatis, 79 women in 5th phase LS polls

New Delhi, May 04: India gears up to vote in the fifth phase of this very tiring, lengthy and important Lok Sabha election. In all polls will be conducted in 7 phases.

For the fifth phase of the polls, there are 688 candidates contesting of which 95 have declared very serious criminal cases pending against them.

In all there are 126 candidates who have declared criminal cases against them says a report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms. Let us take a look at the vital statistics of the candidates who are contesting in the fifth phase of the elections.

6 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves. 3 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section -302) against themselves.

21 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves.

5 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping (IPC Section-363) and Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder (IPC Section-364) , against themselves.

9 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354), husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty (IPC Section-498A) etc., Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509) and Causing miscarriage without woman's consent (IPC Section-313) against themselves.

Among these 9 candidates,2 have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section 376) against themselves.

5 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.

Among the major parties, 22(46%) out of 48 candidates from BJP, 14 (31%) out of 45 candidates from INC, 9(27%) out of 33 candidates from BSP, 7(78%) out of 9 candidates analysed from SP, and 26(10%) out of 252 independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties, 19(40%) out of 48 candidates from BJP, 13 (29%) out of 45 candidates from INC, 7(21%) out of 33 candidates from BSP, 7(78%) out of 9 candidates analysed from SP, and 18(7%) out of 252 independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

20 out of 51 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those constituencies where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Money power:

184(28%) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore and more. Among the major parties 38(79%) out of 48 candidates from BJP, 32(71%) out of 45 candidates from INC,17(52%) out of 33 candidates from BSP, 8(89%) out of 9 candidates from SP and 31(12%) out of 252 independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 5 election is Rs. 2.57 crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 48 BJP candidates is Rs. 6.91 crores, 45 INC candidates is Rs 8.74 crores, 33 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 3.32 crores, and 9 SP candidates have average assets of Rs 31.57 crores.

Age:

208(31%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 343(51%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 113(17%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 3 candidates have not given their age.

79(12%) female candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 5 elections.