    125 families in quarantine after coronavirus case reported in Rashtrapati Bhavan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 21: Around 100 people working inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan have been quarantined after a worker there tested positive for coronavirus.

    News agency ANI reported that at least 125 families living near Gate 70 have been asked to remain in self-isolation in accordance with the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry.

    This comes in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The number of containment zones in Delhi have gone up to 84 from 79. Delhi, with more than 2,500 cases has the second highest number of cases after Maharashtra.

