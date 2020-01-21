12,313 bonds worth Rs 6,128.72 crore purchased during 12 sale periods

New Delhi, Jan 21: A total of 12,313 bonds worth Rs 6,128.72 crore were purchased during the twelve sale periods. 59.10% of the total value of electoral bonds were purchased in two months alone - March 2019 (phase VIII) and April 2019 (phase IX) i.e. during the period of general elections.

Highest amount of bonds, 4,681 bonds worth Rs 2256.37 cr (36.82%) were purchased during phase IX in April'19, followed by 2742 Electoral Bonds worth Rs 1365.69 cr (22.28%) purchased during phase VIII in March'19 and 1187 bonds worth Rs 822.26 cr (13.42%) were sold in May last year.

7.96% (Rs 487.70 cr) and 91.76% (Rs 5624 cr) of the total number of bonds purchased during the twelve phases were in the denomination of Rs 10 lakhs and Rs 1 crore, respectively.

Mumbai witnessed the maximum (by value) sale of 2899 bonds worth Rs 1879.96 cr (30.67%), followed by 3478 bonds worth Rs 1440.337 cr (23.50%) in Kolkata and 1630 bonds worth Rs 918.58 cr (15%) in New Delhi.

Hyderabad and Bhubaneshwar accounted for 13.81% and 5.38% respectively, of the total value of bonds sold. The remaining eleven cities including Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Chennai etc. accounted for purchase of 1955 bonds worth Rs 713.71 cr.

A total of 12,173 bonds worth Rs 6108.47 crore were redeemed during the twelve phases. 59.20% of the total value of electoral bonds were redeemed in two months alone.

Highest amount of bonds, 4607 bonds worth Rs 2251.32 cr (36.86%) were redeemed during phase IX in April'19, followed by 2738 Electoral Bonds worth Rs 1364.69 cr (22.34%) encashed during phase VIII in March'19 and 1153 bonds worth Rs 819.26 cr (13.41%) were encashed in May'19.

7.85% (Rs 479.70 cr) and 91.87% (Rs 5612 cr) of the total number of bonds redeemed during the twelve phases were in the denomination of Rs 10 lakhs and Rs 1 crore, respectively.

8903 Electoral Bonds worth Rs 4917.512 cr or 80.50% of the total Electoral Bonds redeemed between March 2018 and October 2019 were encashed in New Delhi (while maximum value of bonds were purchased in Mumbai) where National Parties' headquarters are located, followed by 1255 bonds worth Rs 512.30 cr (8.39%) in Hyderabad and 484 bonds worth Rs 236.50 cr (3.87%) in Bhubaneshwar.

Kolkata and Mumbai accounted for 3.32% and 2.47% respectively, of the total bonds redeemed. The remaining eight cities including Chennai, Patna, Lucknow etc. accounted for encashment of 265 bonds worth Rs 88.15 cr.

Of a total of 12,313 Electoral Bonds sold during the twelve phases, 5624 bonds (45.68%) were in the denomination of Rs 1 crore while 4877 bonds (39.61%) were in the denomination of Rs 10 lakhs.

91.76% or Rs 5624 cr of the total bonds sold were in the denomination of Rs 1 crore followed by bonds worth Rs 487.70 cr (7.96%) in the denomination of Rs 10 lakhs. Rs 16.95 cr of bonds sold in denomination of Rs 1 lakh.

5612 bonds (46.10%) and 4797 bonds (39.41%) of a total of 12, 173 Electoral Bonds redeemed during the twelve phases, were in the denomination of Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakhs, respectively.

91.87% or Rs 5612 cr of the total bonds redeemed were in the denomination of Rs 1 crore followed by bonds worth Rs 479.70 cr (7.85%) in the denomination of Rs 10 lakhs. Rs 16.70 cr of bonds sold were in denomination of Rs 1 lakh.

Between March 2018 and October 2019, a total of 140 bonds worth Rs 20.25 cr or 0.33% of the total value of bonds purchased were not redeemed by the payee political parties before the expiry of the fifteen days period.

Maximum amount of Electoral Bonds (10) worth Rs 10 cr were not encashed during phase III in May 2018, followed by 74 bonds worth Rs 5.05 cr not encashed during phase IX in April 2019.