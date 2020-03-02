12 year old raped, hanged from tree: Seven class 10 students apprehended

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Tezpur, Mar 02: Seven boys, who had appeared for their class 10 board examinations, were apprehended on Sunday for allegedly raping and killing a 12-year-old girl in Assam's Biswanath district, police said.

The girl was hanged from a tree after the crime. The incident happened on Friday in Chakla village under the jurisdiction of Gohpur police station, they said.

A senior police officer said the culprits, all of them High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinees, were on the run, but were nabbed by a police team.

The accused after the examination had called the victim to a house on the pretext of organising a party and raped her, the officer said.

It is suspected that the girl was raped on Friday night and then hanged from a tree in a forest near the house, the senior police officer said. The body was found on Saturday.