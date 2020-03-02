  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    12 year old raped, hanged from tree: Seven class 10 students apprehended

    By
    |

    Tezpur, Mar 02: Seven boys, who had appeared for their class 10 board examinations, were apprehended on Sunday for allegedly raping and killing a 12-year-old girl in Assam's Biswanath district, police said.

    The girl was hanged from a tree after the crime. The incident happened on Friday in Chakla village under the jurisdiction of Gohpur police station, they said.

    12 year old raped, hanged from tree: Seven class 10 students apprehended
    Representational Image

    A senior police officer said the culprits, all of them High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinees, were on the run, but were nabbed by a police team.

    Over 160 rape cases reported on railway premises, on board trains from 2017-2019

    The accused after the examination had called the victim to a house on the pretext of organising a party and raped her, the officer said.

      NEWS AT NOON, MARCH 2nd, 2020

      It is suspected that the girl was raped on Friday night and then hanged from a tree in a forest near the house, the senior police officer said. The body was found on Saturday.

      More GANGRAPE News

      Read more about:

      gangrape hanged assam

      Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 11:28 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 2, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X