12 Telangana Congress MLAs seek merger of CLP with TRS

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, June 06: 12 MLAs of the Telangana Congress have met with the Governor and sought the merger of the Congress Legislature Party with the Telangana Rashtrapati Samithi.

The strength of the Congress in the 119 member house is down to 18 after Uttam Kumar Reddy tendered his resignation after being elected to the Lok Sabha. The move came in the wake of Congress MLA Rohith Reddy meeting TRS leader, K T Rama Rao and pledging his loyalty to the ruling party in the state.

If the request is accepted then the CLP could lose its status as an opposition party.

Roadblocks before KCR 's dream of becoming PM

In March 11 Congress leaders had joined the TRS. Uttam Reddy has accused the Chief Minister of pressurising the Speaker to illegally merge the CLP with the TRS.

This is the most Shameless & Brazen murder of democracy in Telangana - KCR buys a few @INCTelangana MLAs and the defectors apply for merger of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) into TRSLP even while their disqualification petitions are pending with the Speaker," Reddy had tweeted.

"When a writ petition was filed in the Hon'ble High Court, it ruled that there is no urgency in the matter. Yet, KCR is pressurising the Speaker to illegally & immorally merge the CLP into TRSLP. Can KCR not tolerate a Dalit as the CLP leader," he further said.